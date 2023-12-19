Town of Rehobeth has a new fire training facility for students, and current firefighters

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -A new fire training facility is now up and running in Rehobeth.

The facility, which Mayor Kimberly Trotter said is well worth over $1 million, was funded thanks to generous donations by numerous area organizations.

Mayor Trotter says this facility will allow some Houston County School students in their fire training program to come here and get hands-on training as well.

“We anticipate this having a long-lasting impact,” Trotter expressed. “In the times we live in now, there are not a lot of volunteers lining up anymore. A lot of students don’t come out having that desire to have a career as a firefighter. A student learns so much more hands on than on pen and paper. Plus, they go back and tell their friends ‘I got to suit up, I got to fight a real fire today, and climb the top of the tower.’”

Outside of HCS students, others wishing to train with the fire training program and at the new facility are welcome to do so. Anyone with interest can reach out to Facilities Coordinator Todd Phillips at (334) 671-5829.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.