Town of Rehobeth has a new fire training facility for students, and current firefighters

Mayor Kimberly Trotter says the facility is well worth over $1 million, being funded with help from community donations.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -A new fire training facility is now up and running in Rehobeth.

The facility, which Mayor Kimberly Trotter said is well worth over $1 million, was funded thanks to generous donations by numerous area organizations.

Mayor Trotter says this facility will allow some Houston County School students in their fire training program to come here and get hands-on training as well.

“We anticipate this having a long-lasting impact,” Trotter expressed. “In the times we live in now, there are not a lot of volunteers lining up anymore. A lot of students don’t come out having that desire to have a career as a firefighter. A student learns so much more hands on than on pen and paper. Plus, they go back and tell their friends ‘I got to suit up, I got to fight a real fire today, and climb the top of the tower.’”

Outside of HCS students, others wishing to train with the fire training program and at the new facility are welcome to do so. Anyone with interest can reach out to Facilities Coordinator Todd Phillips at (334) 671-5829.

