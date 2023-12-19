Pet of the Week: Great Gatsby

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -SOS Animal Shelter joins us again with a new furry friend in search of their forever home as this week’s Pet of the Week.

Meet Gatsby, he is one of the shelter’s big cuddly fluffy dogs. He is 1-year-old and a Great Pyrenees.

According to the shelter, Gatsby was adopted out as a puppy and unfortunately things didn’t work out.

He does prefer to be an only dog but he makes up for it by lots of love. He is fully vetted & would love to be part of your family.

He has been neutered and is ready for his forever home.

If you are interested in additional information about Gatsby, you can email sosshelter1981@gmail.

The shelter is located at 25944 Highway 134 E in Enterprise, AL.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.