News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Notre Dame’s Parker named next Troy head football coach
The university is expected to hire Gerad Parker, who will become the 24th head football coach in program history
Geneva second grader gets blanket for every kid at her school
I wanted everybody to have a blanket for Christmas,” said Hart, a second grade student at Mulkey Elementary.
2023 Miracle on Foster Food Drive raises over 190,000 pounds of food
The 2023 Miracle on Foster food drive totals are in and thanks to local donations over 140,000 meals will be able to be distributed.
2023 On The Air Blood Drive sees over 100 donations
News4 brought live coverage from both Dothan and Enterprise as community members, and even WTVY staff, donated to a great cause.
Identity revealed of possible murder victim
The case is still being treated as a murder investigation at this time, and no updates have been provided on a suspect in the case.
Could Dothan’s “evil” killer die in 2024?
Artez Hammonds is still on death row, nearly 34 years after the crime
Here’s what’s going in Dothan’s old TGI Fridays location
A new restaurant is coming to Dothan next year
Subscribe to our News4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.