News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Notre Dame’s Parker named next Troy head football coach

The university is expected to hire Gerad Parker, who will become the 24th head football coach in program history

Gerad Parker
Geneva second grader gets blanket for every kid at her school

I wanted everybody to have a blanket for Christmas,” said Hart, a second grade student at Mulkey Elementary.

Mulkey Elementary second grader Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the giving spirit...
2023 Miracle on Foster Food Drive raises over 190,000 pounds of food

The 2023 Miracle on Foster food drive totals are in and thanks to local donations over 140,000 meals will be able to be distributed.

Miracle on Foster 2023
2023 On The Air Blood Drive sees over 100 donations

News4 brought live coverage from both Dothan and Enterprise as community members, and even WTVY staff, donated to a great cause.

On The Air Blood Drive | WTVY
Identity revealed of possible murder victim

The case is still being treated as a murder investigation at this time, and no updates have been provided on a suspect in the case.

A Houston County man was found dead in his home Tuesday, an apparent victim of murder.
Could Dothan’s “evil” killer die in 2024?

Artez Hammonds is still on death row, nearly 34 years after the crime

Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Here’s what’s going in Dothan’s old TGI Fridays location

A new restaurant is coming to Dothan next year

Walk-On's is coming to Dothan next year

