More Cold Nights

SYNOPSIS – Cold nights continue this week, but warmer air is in sight as we head into the weekend. Cloud cover will thicken, with showers and a few thunderstorms on track for Christmas Day.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, some high cloudiness. Low near 30°. Winds light NE-E.

TOMORROW – Passing high cloudiness. High near 57°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 32°. Winds light ENE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 68° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 52° High: 67° 10%

MON: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 66° 60%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 60° High: 66° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.