More Cold Nights

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS – Cold nights continue this week, but warmer air is in sight as we head into the weekend. Cloud cover will thicken, with showers and a few thunderstorms on track for Christmas Day.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, some high cloudiness. Low near 30°.  Winds light NE-E.

TOMORROW – Passing high cloudiness. High near 57°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 32°.  Winds light ENE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 68° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 52° High: 67° 10%

MON: Scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 57° High: 66° 60%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 60° High: 66° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

