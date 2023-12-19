Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Lawmaker holds inaugural Girls Day at the Capitol event

Over 200 girls took a tour of the capitol building, met with female lawmakers, and ended with...
Over 200 girls took a tour of the capitol building, met with female lawmakers, and ended with a private tour of the Governor’s Mansion.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday at the capitol was the first-ever Girls Day. The event was part of an ongoing effort to encourage young women to become involved in state government. State Rep. Susan DuBose partnered with Miss Alabama’s Teen Elaina Burt to host the event.

A similar event happened in Mississippi and Burt wanted to bring her experience to girls in Alabama.

“The mission of today is really just to inspire the imagination of these young girls,” said Burt.

Women make up less than 20% of lawmakers in the Alabama House of Representatives. DuBose wants to inspire girls to get involved in government.

“This is a part-time position, and you can do both. You could have your current profession and then do this as well,” said DuBose.

Over 200 girls took a tour of the capitol building, met with female lawmakers, and ended with a private tour of the Governor’s Mansion.

Gov. Ivey met with the girls behind closed doors, but a statement released by her office reads, “As the second female governor of Alabama, I strongly believe in the unique perspective that women bring to public service. Our experiences, values, and aspirations shape a diverse array of initiatives and priorities that enrich the discourse in governance.”

“There’s a lot of issues that are just easier for women to discuss, that are more important to us. And we just needed a diverse representation,” said DuBose.

DuBose says they are already planning to host another Girls Day at the Capitol next year.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walk-On's is coming to Dothan next year
Here’s what’s going in Dothan’s old TGI Fridays location
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Could Dothan’s “evil” killer die in 2024?
Rose Bowl sign from front of stadium on Dec. 16, 1995 in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Chris...
Rose Bowl trip for Bama game isn’t cheap
Temple Emanu-El in Dothan is among several Jewish congregations in Alabama targeted by bomb...
Temple Emanu-El in Dothan among Jewish congregations threatened
Troy University disputes an al.com article published Monday stating the school could close...
Troy University disputes report of possible campus closures

Latest News

What are your favorite Christmas movies or specials? Tell us in the comments!
What's Trending?: Airport has dogs to pet and cuddle with & Favorite Christmas movies and specials
Mayor Kimberly Trotter says the facility is well worth over $1 million, being funded with help...
Town of Rehobeth unveils new fire training facility
The new restaurant will be housed at the old location of TGI Fridays, which closed back in...
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux coming to Dothan next spring
An AL.com report claimed Troy's satellite campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City were...
Troy University in Dothan disputes claims of closing doors
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend