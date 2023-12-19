Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Freshman OL Cayden Green transferring home from Oklahoma to Missouri. Alabama lands Texas A&M DL

Offensive lineman Cayden Green has announced he is transferring home to Missouri from Oklahoma and Alabama landed a commitment from former Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton
Cayden Green is transferring from Oklahoma to Missouri.
Cayden Green is transferring from Oklahoma to Missouri.(Neal Jones/KCTV5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Offensive lineman Cayden Green announced Tuesday he is transferring home to Missouri from Oklahoma, and Alabama landed a commitment from former Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton.

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Green, who is from Lee's Summit, Missouri, started five games at guard as a freshman for the 12th-ranked Sooners this season. He was one of the top offensive line recruits in the 2023 recruiting class and will have three years of eligibility left.

Overton was a five-star recruit who was on track to be in the 2023 class but reclassified to 2022 and was part of Texas A&M's No. 1-ranked signing class of that year. The 6-5, 265-pound Overton, who is from Georgia, played more as a freshman than a sophomore but overall appeared in 23 games and made 48 tackles. He will have two years of eligibility left.

Both revealed their decisions on social media.

Georgia received a commitment from London Humphreys, Vanderbilt's second-leading receiver this past season. Humphreys caught 22 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman in 2023.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Walk-On's is coming to Dothan next year
Here’s what’s going in Dothan’s old TGI Fridays location
Diablo's Southwest Grill & Cantina Dothan
Downtown Dothan eatery closing after 4 years of business
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Could Dothan’s “evil” killer die in 2024?
Troy University disputes an al.com article published Monday stating the school could close...
Troy University disputes report of possible campus closures
Gerad Parker
Notre Dame’s Parker named next Troy head football coach

Latest News

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in action during the first half of an NCAA college...
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa is opting out of the Music City Bowl against Auburn
USC guard Bronny James (6) puts up a shot over Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) during the...
Auburn controls USC 91-75 in Bronny James' first road game
Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates the team's win against Vanderbilt after...
Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris declares for NFL draft
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrates next to the Battle Line trophy after the...
The AP All-America team is loaded with 5th- and 6th-year players, including LSU's Heisman-winning QB