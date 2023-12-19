Downtown Dothan eatery closing after 4 years of business

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A business in downtown Dothan will soon be closing its doors.

Workers at Diablo’s Southwest Grill & Cantina on North Foster Street say their last day of business will be Tuesday, December 19.

The eatery, opened in September of 2019, is known for serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, salads, and bowls.

Diablo’s has 15 locations currently listed open across the southeast, according to their website, with Dothan being the only one in Alabama.

News4 reached out to the local franchise owner and corporate offices for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

Diablo’s becomes the second business to close in downtown Dothan in the last month.

The Nature Gallery Yoga and Massage Studio, also located on North Foster, said classes would be ending after December 15.

