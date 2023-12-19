Cooler Temps Continue

SYNOPSIS – Our Tuesday morning got off to a chilly start with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s and wind chills dipping as low as the middle and upper 20s in some locations. We’ll warm up with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon, but temperatures will be quite a bit cooler than yesterday afternoon. Wednesday morning looks pretty chilly as well, then we’ll start gradually turning warmer through the rest of the week. Be on the look out for some scattered showers and thunderstorms for Christmas Day.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 54°. Winds NNE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear with increasing high clouds. Low near 30°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. High near 57°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. Low: 33° High: 61°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 68°

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 65° 10%

MON: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 66°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until noon CST.* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts, turning NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.