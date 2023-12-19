Wiregrass Gives Back
Cooler Temps Continue

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Our Tuesday morning got off to a chilly start with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s and wind chills dipping as low as the middle and upper 20s in some locations. We’ll warm up with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon, but temperatures will be quite a bit cooler than yesterday afternoon. Wednesday morning looks pretty chilly as well, then we’ll start gradually turning warmer through the rest of the week. Be on the look out for some scattered showers and thunderstorms for Christmas Day.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 54°. Winds NNE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear with increasing high clouds. Low near 30°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. High near 57°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. Low: 33° High: 61°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 68°

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 65° 10%

MON: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 66°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until noon CST.* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts, turning NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

