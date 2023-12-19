Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci says she is cancer-free after surgery

FILE -- Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at...
FILE -- Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress and comedian Kate Micucci is cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove lung cancer.

The 43-year-old “Big Bang Theory” actress said her recent operation was successful, and doctors told her she will not need further treatment.

“The surgery last week went great, and all the reports came back that it worked, and I don’t need to do any other treatment,” she said in a TikTok video posted over the weekend.

Micucci initially revealed her diagnosis in another TikTok video posted on Dec. 8, speaking from her hospital bed after her surgery.

She said her cancer was caught “really early.”

“It’s really weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life, so, it was a surprise,” Micucci said. “But also, I guess it happens, and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

In the comments, a fan asked whether she had any symptoms that led her to see a doctor and get diagnosed.

“I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high,” Micucci said.

She revealed she had high CRP levels, indicating inflammation somewhere in the body.

“So, I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart, and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed,” she said.

Micucci starred as Lucy in eight episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” and has had numerous other TV and voice roles.

She said she is looking forward to spending Christmas with her 3-year-old son.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., accounting for about 20% of all cancer deaths, though it is mainly diagnosed in older people.

The average age at diagnosis is around 70, with very few diagnosed under the age of 45.

While smoking significantly increases the risk of developing lung cancer, it is possible to happen to people who don’t smoke, due to exposure to secondhand smoke, air pollution or other factors.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walk-On's is coming to Dothan next year
Here’s what’s going in Dothan’s old TGI Fridays location
Diablo's Southwest Grill & Cantina Dothan
Downtown Dothan eatery closing after 4 years of business
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Could Dothan’s “evil” killer die in 2024?
Troy University disputes an al.com article published Monday stating the school could close...
Troy University disputes report of possible campus closures
Gerad Parker
Notre Dame’s Parker named next Troy head football coach

Latest News

Lakeisha Bryant, public information representative at the Santa Clara Valley Water District,...
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens across central and southern Gaza
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts
President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy for former Justice O'Connor. (CNN)
Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts