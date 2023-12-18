Turning Colder Again

SYNOPSIS – After picking up another small amount of rain this weekend, we’re drying out and turning much colder over the next couple of mornings around the Wiregrass. Expect morning lows through the middle of the week to be right at or just below freezing. Clouds are back on the increase by the end of the week as temperatures return to seasonable values, then some more rain could be possible for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

TODAY – Sunny and breezy. High near 61°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 31°. Winds NNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 53°. Winds NNE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 29° High: 56°

THU: Mostly sunny with primarily high clouds. Low: 33° High: 61°

FRI: Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. Low: 38° High: 64°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 65°

SUN: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers late. Low: 50° High: 63° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until Tuesday morning.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20 kts with gusts up to 30 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

