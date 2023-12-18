Wiregrass Gives Back
Troy University’s Dothan campus could close because of budget issues, report reveals

Troy University is considering closing its Dothan campus.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University is considering closing its Dothan campus as operating costs rise, an al.com report published Monday reveals.

According to the report, besides Dothan the school is also considering the closure of other satellite campuses, including those in Montgomery and Phenix City.

During a budget hearing last month, Jim Bookout, Troy’s vice-chancellor of financial affairs, hinted at the cuts.

Al.com also reports that positions are going unfilled because of budget challenges.

Troy’s plight is not unlike that of other universities.

An email was sent to Troy University seeking comment.

