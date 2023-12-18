Troy University disputes report of possible campus closures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University disputes an al.com article published Monday stating the school could close three campuses, including Dothan.

“There are no current plans to close the Dothan Campus or any of our Alabama campuses,” spokesperson Matt Clower said in an email to News4.

The university requested a correction of the article stating that Troy satellite campuses in Montgomery and Phenix City could also shut down.

Al.com based its piece on statements made by staff member Dr. Jim Bookout during an Alabama Commission on Higher Education budget hearing last month.

“During his presentation to ACHE, Dr. Jim Bookout, Senior Vice Chancellor for Financial Affairs, alluded to broad plans to evaluate the strategic role of our Alabama campuses. However, it was never stated there would be a closure,” Clower said.

The al.com article also states that schools other than Troy face long-term financial challenges.

“It is vital we remain responsive to the communities we serve while assuring the financial health of Troy University,” Clower said. “Senior leaders are actively working to align resources to ensure our campuses in Dothan, Montgomery, and Phenix City continue to offer programs and services that meet the needs of the local community.”

