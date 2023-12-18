Troy expected to hire Notre Dame OC

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- It took the Trojans just over one week to secure the next leader of the university’s football program following the departure of Jon Sumrall, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker may lead Troy into the foreseeable future.

The university is expected to hire Parker, who will become the 24th head football coach in program history. Parker, a native of Louisa, Kentucky, played wide receiver for Kentucky from 2000-2004. He has nearly two decades of coaching experience. He has spent the past two seasons at Notre Dame spending the 2023 season as offensive coordinator and 2022 as the tight ends coach.

Although Parker has not coached for Troy, he has several Troy Connections. Parker marks the third former Kentucky Wildcat player to lead the Trojans. He played with former Troy coaches Neal Brown and Jon Sumrall at Kentucky. Parker also spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator under head coach Neal Brown.

His other stops included one year at Penn State, two years at Duke, one season at Cincinnati, five seasons at Purdue including an interim head coaching stint, two seasons at Marshall, three years at UT Martin, and a season as a graduate assistant at Kentucky.

Parker earned his undergraduate from Kentucky in 2003 and again in 2005 with his Master’s. Following his time as a player, Lesley served as a Graduate Assistant for Troy’s 2006 season. That year, the Trojans won seven of their last eight games to win the Sun Belt Conference Championship for the first time in school history and earned their first D-I bowl victory over Rice in the New Orleans Bowl.

Parker is married to his wife, Kandi, and they have three daughters, Kolbi, Gwyneth, and Rosalyn and a son, Oliver.

