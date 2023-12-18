Wiregrass Gives Back
How to recycle natural Christmas trees in the Wiregrass

Local companies are helping citizens out with recycling their natural Christmas trees.
Local companies are helping citizens out with recycling their natural Christmas trees.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After the presents have been opened and the clean up begins, the Christmas tree must eventually come down.

If you are like most that have real trees, disposal can be a little tricky. That’s where local companies can help out with recycling them.

Below are some places around the area that will take care of this year’s trees for you:

  • Dothan- Drop off natural Christmas trees at Dothan Utilities’ 200 Kilgore Drive location, December 29 through about January 8. Please remove all decorations and ornaments prior to bringing your tree for chipping.
  • Enterprise- Natural Christmas trees are picked up curbside and are chipped by the city as part of their normal landscaping and yard debris removal service. Some trees will be ground for mulch while others will be deposited in local ponds to create fish habitat. The City of Enterprise does NOT accept drop off of old Christmas trees. They will pick up curbside on their normal garbage day. Per ADEM residents are not allowed on the premises. Again, NO DROP OFF location at the City of Enterprise.

Do you know of other local places that pickup/allow drop off of natural Christmas trees? Let us know so we can add to the list.

