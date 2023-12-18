Here’s what’s going in Dothan’s old TGI Fridays location

Wiregrass Gives Back
Walk-On's is coming to Dothan next year
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux plans to open a Dothan location next year, the company confirmed in an email to News4 on Monday.

It will be in the former TGI Fridays building along Ross Clark Circle. Fridays closed in August 2022.

“This location should be opening sometime in spring 2024,” Walk-On’s spokesperson Robert Jones said.

Brandon Landry and his partner, Jack Warner, founded Walk-On’s in 2003 and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is currently a partner.

“We’ve worked hard over the years to create a restaurant and bar concept that pairs attention-to-detail and culinary excellence with a little Louisiana spice,” the company says on its website.

Walk-On’s boasts a diverse menu featuring wings, burgers, gumbo, fried alligator, and beer.

The company currently has eight locations in Alabama.

Jones said more information about the Dothan location is coming.

