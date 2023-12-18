Freezing Mornings Ahead

SYNOPSIS – We’ll quickly turn clear and cold tonight as the storm system that grazed the Wiregrass last night carries the heavy cloud cover and moisture north along the Atlantic Coast. Dry, chilly air will swoop into the Southeast early this week to provide a couple sunny and cold afternoons in the lower to middle 50s, and freezing mornings in the lower 30s. While temperatures steadily warm as we approach the holiday weekend, we’ll keep an eye on rain chances close to Christmas Day.

TONIGHT – Turning clear and cold. Low near 41°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny and cool. High near 60°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 32°. Winds NNW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 53° 0%

WED: High cloudiness. Low: 30° High: 56° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 61° 0%

FRI: High cloudiness. Low: 38° High: 64° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 64° 0%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

