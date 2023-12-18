Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan hosts NFL Flag Football Super Regional Tournament for young athletes

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services and Visit Dothan hosted the NFL Flag Super Regional Tournament this weekend.

66 teams from as far away as New York competed as a last-chance attempt to qualify for the NFL Flag Championships held at the 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

This marked the first-ever event held at the new Grandview field and the updated Wiregrass Park.

Alison Hall, the director of Leisure services, says the city’s investment into flag football seems to be paying off.

“We want to show others around the community, around the state, around the country that Dothan is a great place to play, live, and work,” Hall said about opportunities like this.

“It brings money into our restaurants, retailers, gas stations, and hotels. Things like this continue to promote our area, and our city, but then also bring those tax dollars that can help build facilities such as renovating Wiregrass Park,” Hall added about what attracting similar tournaments like this would mean for the city.

NFL Flag Football continues to grow in Dothan. It is also the largest youth football league in the U.S. serving male and female youth from ages 4 to 17 years old.

