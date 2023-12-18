Could Dothan’s “evil” killer die in 2024?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As a high school student in 1990, Russ Goodman did things teenage boys do, and those did not include keeping up with current events.

Not long afterward, he headed to Auburn University, oblivious to things going on back home in Dothan.

On a fall afternoon this year, longtime radio personality Earl Kelly drove from home and spotted a video camera perched on a tripod in the roadway.

Inquisitive, he stopped.

“I had almost forgotten about that,” Kelly said. No wonder--it has been a long time.

On May 15, 1990, Marylin Mitchell landed a job at Southeast Alabama Medical Center, now Southeast Health, with her newly earned nursing degree.

She would gain hands-on experience at the area’s largest healthcare provider and be close to her parents and fiancé, who lived 20 miles away in Ozark, Alabama.

Mitchell’s parents, Gene and Norma, insisted their only child live in a safe neighborhood, so she chose Chapelwood, an attractive family-oriented area of Dothan.

As children rode bicycles in the late afternoon, their parents fired up the grill and popped open a cold beer. Only sounds of chirping birds and an occasional passing car filled the air. All was good in the neighborhood.

WATCH: The Chapelwood Killer

Marylin Mitchell brimmed with excitement as her life came together with a new job, home, and life that included plans to marry her longtime beau.

On May 15, 1990, a man termed “evil” snuffed out her dreams.

Artez Hammonds, who had delivered furniture to Mitchell’s home a day or two earlier, returned and viciously attacked the 23-year-old. He raped her, then stabbed Mitchell dozens of times.

Finance John Beasley found her body.

Russ Goodman is knocking on 50 these days, and that free-spirited college kid became Houston County’s district attorney this year.

“(Ms. Mitchell’s) murder shook the foundation of this community and it still does,” he said in a recent News4 interview.

It was six years after she died that a jury convicted Hammonds. Houston County Circuit Judge Larry Anderson, now retired, imposed the death penalty for arguably the most heinous crime to have ever occurred in Dothan.

However, approaching 34 years later, Hammonds is still on death row, with no execution date set.

“I understand the frustration,” Goodman said of the time that has passed.

A series of appeals took years, and then something else delayed the execution.

Alabama lawmakers passed a bill authorizing the use of nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative to traditional execution methods. Inmates, including Hammonds, were allowed to choose how they died. He picked hypoxia, which would essentially strangle him.

But going on six years later, not a single Alabama prisoner—or any in America, for that matter—has been executed using that method, though it could happen in early 2024.

Kenneth Smith is to be put to death with nitrogen hypoxia on January 25.

Afterward, Alabama will reevaluate the method and then set dates for other inmates who chose hypoxia, including Artez Hammonds.

“You would have thought he would have been executed by now,” Kelly said as he recalled how much his neighborhood’s sense of security faltered after Mitchell’s murder.

As for Smith’s execution, his spiritual advisor filed a challenge this month, and more are likely to follow.

