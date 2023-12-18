Wiregrass Gives Back
Cold Nights Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Much colder air is moving into the Wiregrass for this week. Lows will dip into the lower 30s to upper 20s through Thursday morning, with a gradual warm-up to follow into the weekend. Our next rain system is in sight for Christmas Day.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 31°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 54°. Winds NNE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – High clouds arrive. Low near 29°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 29° High: 57° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 61° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 66° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 52° High: 65° 10%

MON: Scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 57° High: 66° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

