Auburn to face off against Troy at Toyota Field in 2024

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two prominent baseball programs in Alabama will be competing in a game in the Tennessee Valley in 2024.

The Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans will hit the mound at Toyota Field on March 12. The game is slated for a first pitch at 6:05 p.m. and gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m.

This game marks the Tigers’ return back to north Alabama for its third straight season hosting the non-conference matchup over the Trojans.

Both teams appeared in last year’s NCAA tournament. The Tigers placed 5th in the Southeastern Conference, while the Trojans finished 3rd in the Sun Belt Conference.

“We look forward to continuing this early spring tradition here at Toyota Field,” said Trash Pandas Executive Vice President & General Manager, Garrett Fahrmann. “This will be the third year in a row we’ve welcomed Auburn. It’s always a treat to see Aubie. And Troy’s visit will mark the first Sun Belt Conference team we’ve hosted, and so we’re excited to welcome them up from the southern part of the state.”

The non-conference matchup will be the final move before both teams compete in conference play.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. starting at $8. More information will be released as it becomes available.

