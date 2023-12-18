Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area

One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area. (Credit
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (AP) — One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area, authorities said Monday.

State police in Lancaster County said the blast was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn in the Lancaster County community of Bird-in-Hand.

Trooper James Grothey said arriving first responders reported heavy fire and smoke, and multiple fire departments were sent to the scene.

Grothey said one person was found dead and a preliminary investigation indicates that “this appeared to be a propane explosion.” The name of the person killed was not immediately released.

John Smucker, owner of the company that runs the business complex that includes the hotel, said no guests were present since the inn closes the week before Christmas every year for maintenance and repairs, LNP reported. He said the blast, which flattened the front office, was unrelated to repair work since the inn had just closed and the work hadn’t begun.

Smucker said the restaurant next door was damaged as well and estimated total damage at $1 million to $2 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Bowl sign from front of stadium on Dec. 16, 1995 in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Chris...
Rose Bowl trip for Bama game isn’t cheap
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Could Dothan’s “evil” killer die in 2024?
Temple Emanu-El in Dothan is among several Jewish congregations in Alabama targeted by bomb...
Temple Emanu-El in Dothan among Jewish congregations threatened
Mulkey Elementary second grader Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the giving spirit...
Geneva second grader gets blanket for every kid at her school
Prison officials mistreated Dothan inmate who died, family claims

Latest News

This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads guilty in child abuse case
Walk-On's is coming to Dothan next year
Here’s what’s going in Dothan’s old TGI Fridays location
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable
FILE - A man salutes after placing a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 16,...
Judge issues order keeping Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery for now
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sandra Day...
The late Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer