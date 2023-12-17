Wiregrass Gives Back
Temple Emanu-El in Dothan among Jewish congregations threatened

Temple Emanu-El in Dothan is among several Jewish congregations in Alabama targeted by bomb...
Temple Emanu-El in Dothan is among several Jewish congregations in Alabama targeted by bomb threats.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Temple Emanu-El in Dothan is among several Jewish congregations in Alabama targeted by bomb threats, according to the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama.

Temple Mishkan Israel in Selma, Temple Beth Or in Montgomery, Jewish Federation of Central Alabama in Montgomery, and Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem in Montgomery also received threatening emails.

“The actual threat level was deemed low but we must always respond out of an abundance of caution,” said the Federation’s Executive Director Phillip Ensler in the email. “We will continue to remain vigilant and please know that we will continue to work to keep our community safe.”

Dothan Police Captain Will Glover said that after officers were alerted to the threats, they checked Temple Emanu-El as a precaution.

