Sunset Memorial and local DAR chapter honors veterans for Wreaths Across America Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Wreaths Across America Day is a day full of tributes to our nation’s heroes during the holiday season.

In Dothan, Sunset Memorial Park and the Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter of the Daughters of The American Revolution hosted a ceremony to commemorate this day.

Wreaths Across America started as a tribute by Morrill Worcester, the owner of a wreath company in Maine.

After donating 5,000 unsold wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery in 1992, the mission has remained the same. To remember, honor, and teach.

Jessica Gautney, the regent of the local DAR chapter, says, “It is just our opportunity to get part of that here and we have been doing this for several years... It is a real honor.”

Robert Byrd with Sunset Memorial Park says this day is special considering the holidays.

“We want to remember our veterans not only on Memorial Day but especially this time of year,” Byrd said about hosting the ceremony in which families placed wreaths on the graves of those who served in the armed forces.

Elba native Russell Bedsole shared his special connection to this tribute at the ceremony.

“I have a relative, a great uncle who we knew a little bit about before, who was buried at Arlington Cemetery,” Bedsole said, adding “My family decided to, instead of having him come back to the Wiregrass, they decided to have him buried at Arlington.”

After visiting the cemetery, the current physician and major in the U.S. Army Reserve sponsored a wreath for his relative after seeing an advertisement for Wreaths Across America.

“This is a great place. I know San Antonio touts itself as veteran city USA, but I think we are right in the running in this area for our support of our veterans,” the Elba native said.

Bedsole says that ceremonies like this serve as a reminder of the great appreciation that exists in the wiregrass for veterans.

