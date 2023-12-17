Wiregrass Gives Back
The Power of Prayer: The Jackson Ivey Story

By Briana Jones
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The walls of Emmanuel Christian hold powerful stories. Just ten years ago, tragedy struck when 15 year old Savoy Jones collapsed on the basketball court and passed away.

The support of Warrior nation guided his family through and now helped them give the same support back to the Ivey family when they needed it most.

