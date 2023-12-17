Light Showers Tonight

SYNOPSIS – Our trend of wet weekends continues as light showers spread over the Wiregrass this evening. Rain clouds will become fewer after midnight and fade completely by tomorrow morning, leaving behind heavy clouds that will depart east throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny skies are in store for much of next week while temperatures take a dive as a blast of cold air from the North arrives Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Light scattered showers, becoming fewer after midnight. Low near 54°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Windy with mostly to partly cloudy skies. High near 62°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear to clear. Low near 40°. Winds WNW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 55° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 57° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 61° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 64° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 64° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *Gale Warning* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20-30 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

