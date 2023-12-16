Wiregrass Gives Back
Senator Britt hosts book signing in Dothan

Britt's new book "God Calls Us To Do Hard Things: Lessons from the Wiregrass" is available now.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Senator Katie Britt spent the evening in the Wiregrass.

Britt held a book signing at the Dove Christian Supply book store in Dothan on Friday for her new book “God Calls Us to Do Hard Things: Lessons from the Alabama Wiregrass.”

People met with Britt and even received heartfelt messages written inside the opening pages of the young Senator’s book. Britt said she was excited to launch this idea, which only took her a couple of months.

“So happy to be home, the Wiregrass is where I was born and raised and I’m proud to be from Enterprise, Alabama. So each and every time I give back to this state it’s extra special,” said Britt. “Seeing the people, seeing small businesses, seeing the values that are present here makes me proud to be from here and reminds me what I’m fighting for in Washington D.C.”

The values Britt was taught here in the Wiregrass -- those of faith, family, and freedom -- are instilled in this book, Britt says, and she hopes her words help to instill that in the next generation.

Senator Britt’s book is available to purchase now on Amazon, or you can find it by visiting Dove Christian Supply at 3112 Ross Clark Circle Suite 2 here in Dothan.

