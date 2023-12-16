Rose Bowl trip for Bama game isn’t cheap
Alabama plays Michigan on January 1 in the BCS semifinals in Pasadena, California.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Are you considering traveling to Los Angeles to watch Alabama play in the Ross Bowl?
Expedia shows the cheapest round-trip ticket from Dothan to LAX is $1654, including taxes and fees for a flight leaving the afternoon of December 31 and departing California on Tuesday morning, January 2, for the return trip.
The online travel company shows round-trip tickets on the same dates from Panama City at $959, those from Atlanta starting at about $700, and the most inexpensive flight from Montgomery at $1174.
More favorable schedules and baggage fees would likely increase costs.
While several hotels near the Rose Bowl have no rooms, others show prices starting at nearly $1000 per night.
