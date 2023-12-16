Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Rose Bowl trip for Bama game isn’t cheap

Alabama plays Michigan on January 1 in the BCS semifinals in Pasadena, California.
Rose Bowl sign from front of stadium on Dec. 16, 1995 in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Chris...
Rose Bowl sign from front of stadium on Dec. 16, 1995 in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)(Chris Martinez | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Are you considering traveling to Los Angeles to watch Alabama play in the Ross Bowl?

Expedia shows the cheapest round-trip ticket from Dothan to LAX is $1654, including taxes and fees for a flight leaving the afternoon of December 31 and departing California on Tuesday morning, January 2, for the return trip.

The online travel company shows round-trip tickets on the same dates from Panama City at $959, those from Atlanta starting at about $700, and the most inexpensive flight from Montgomery at $1174.

More favorable schedules and baggage fees would likely increase costs.

While several hotels near the Rose Bowl have no rooms, others show prices starting at nearly $1000 per night.

The Tide plays Michigan in the BCS semifinal at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena on January 1.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mulkey Elementary second grader Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the giving spirit...
Geneva second grader gets blanket for every kid at her school
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Officers charged 36-year-old Eric Stephen Brown of Dothan with Making a Terror Threat.
Man threatens KFC worker in dispute over his firing, police say
Carroll High School head football coach Patrick Plott is officially stepping down from his...
Plott resigns as Carroll High head football coach
A two-month long search effort for 33-year-old Angela Rodriguez of DeFuniak Springs, who has...
Skeletal remains founds, believed to be missing DeFuniak Springs woman

Latest News

Prison officials mistreated Dothan inmate who died, family claims
Report: Alabama has second-lowest tax collections in US
The church, along with their sponsors, want to help families by providing some much needed...
Johns Chapel AME Church to host annual Grocery Grab tomorrow
The church, along with their sponsors, want to help families by providing some much needed...
Johns Chapel AME Church hosts annual Grocery Grab