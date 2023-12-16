Wiregrass Gives Back
Prison officials mistreated Dothan inmate who died, family claims

Antonio Arnez Smith was approved for a program given to certain terminally ill inmates in late September but not released until one month later. He died from cancer four days after that release.
(Source: Andrew Bardwell/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -An Alabama inmate serving time for a Dothan murder was medically neglected in prison and may have lived longer had he been released on medical furlough earlier, his family told Alabama Political Reporter.

Antonio Arnez Smith was approved for a program given to certain terminally ill inmates in late September but not released until one month later. He died from cancer four days after that release, per the report. He was 45.

Survivors provided photos to APR that appear to show Smith in frail condition, with what some refer to as “skin and bones.” They believe had he been released earlier, he may not have died so soon and accused prison officials of neglecting him before his release.

The family said Alabama prison officials threatened Smith would be returned to prison if they posted his photos on social media, per the report.

The Department of Correction did not comment.

A Houston County Jury convicted Smith of shooting LaKendra Kirkland in 1990.

In 2019, ADOC granted medical leave to another convicted killer from Dothan because of his short life expectancy.

However, for reasons never made public, Billy Ray Marchman returned to lockup within a few days, and records show he is still alive.

Marchman is serving 99 years for the 2004 murder of his wife, Pamela Stewart.

