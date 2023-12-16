Wiregrass Gives Back
Johns Chapel AME Church to host annual Grocery Grab tomorrow

The church, along with their sponsors, want to help families by providing some much needed groceries just in time for the holidays.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, Johns Chapel AME Church is hosting its annual Grocery Grab.

The giveaway, hosted at the Piggly Wiggly on Geneva Highway in Enterprise, allows the church along with their sponsors to help families by providing $25 worth of groceries, just in time for the holidays.

“It’s exciting. We are excited to do that at Johns Chapel and be in the position where the Lord has allowed us to be in that position to give back to the community, because it’s not easy, “Corrina Knight, Praise Dance teacher at Johns Chapel AME Church, said.

The Grocery Grab, which begins at 11 a.m. and will be on a first come, first served basis, is the second community give back hosted by the church this holiday season. Last month, Johns Chapel A-M-E Church gave away three hundred brown bags worth of groceries in time for Thanksgiving.

