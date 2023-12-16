Enterprise City Hall undergoing significant renovations

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise City Hall is getting a facelift. Modern heating and cooling systems are just some of the amenities getting upgrades as part of major renovations now underway at the building.

“City hall is an icon for the city. Originally built in 1968, the building as the original structure is mostly unedited,” Barry Mott, the Enterprise City Engineer, said.

These repairs and upgrades cost roughly $7.8 million and construction started in October. City Hall will have upgraded plumbing, new water lines, and more.

“We have spent a lot of time with the design engineers to make the building more conservative. All the lighting systems in the building will be upgraded, and everything will be LED lighting. All the heating and cooling systems will be upgraded to modern with commissary units. They will be more efficient so the energy bill should be reduced for what our impact is for city hall,” Mott expressed.

Another change will be made to the now-former City Council chamber.

“City Council has been relocated to the Civic Center where they will be permanently holding their meetings. The existing council chambers in city hall will be converted to a modern courtroom. There will be a new platform setup for the judge, and all the amenities a courtroom should have,” Mott said.

Mott said he hoped to stay on track and provide folks with a modern experience.

“To upgrade City Hall...something that will take us into the future,” Mott said.

Both phases of this project are expected to wrap up by next October.

