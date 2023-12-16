Alabama Dance Works invites 2,500 Wiregrass students for Elf Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Dance Works returned with their annual Christmas tradition.

Nearly 2,500 students filed into the Dothan Civic Center for a student showing of Elf Academy hosted by Alabama Dance Works.

According to Christina Hicks, the executive artistic director, it is a fun-filled program that is exciting for kids because they get to see themselves in the characters of the show.

While the Elf Academy is spreading the gift of Christmas cheer to Wiregrass-area students, this show is a part of something much greater.

For the first time in years, Alabama Dance Works has extended its outreach to bring performing arts to more schools in the wiregrass.

“Our BEYONDance Outreach program is going to serve all of the Dothan City Schools Elementary Schools this season... We are so excited, we have already done half of our programming and the rest of the semesters we will do the other half so that every school gets the chance to dance,” Hicks said.

The program allows students to take dance classes for six weeks free of charge to both parents and the schools.

For the program teachers like Madison McGriff and Ethan Tyler, it is also a way to show students a glimpse into a potential career.

“Seeing all of them do what we do in school and them seeing what we do for a living is super fulfilling because they get super excited,” McGriff said.

Tyler added, “It is such a magical thing to show them that they can pursue these things and we are doing this for our job. Our job is to come teach them, to perform, and to do all these things. It is not just a little hobby that we are doing, you can make a living doing these things for them.”

Hicks says that arts in education is one of their main goals as a company.

“We want as many students and community members not just children to have access to the performing arts whether that be in a classroom setting or a performance setting. Everything enriches the lives of our community and the arts are the way to do that,” Hicks said.

Elf Academy still has one show remaining which is Saturday at 1:30 PM.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.