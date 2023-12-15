Topgolf officially coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday, News Channel 7 brought you the news of Topgolf clearing a first hurdle to make Panama City Beach its next location.

The planning board voted then to send a proposal to the city council.

On Thursday, the second hurdle was cleared, and it’s now official: Topgolf is making PCB its next destination.

The council members voted unanimously on Thursday morning to approve the site development.

The facility will be located in the Pier Park area, just south of Walmart between Hills Road and Powell Adams Road.

The St. Joe Company owns the land and is expected to start development very shortly.

It’s a $26 million project, and it’s expected to bring more than 300 jobs to the area once complete.

The opening of the facility is targeted for Spring 2025.

Topgolf is very selective with the cities it chooses to partner with, something that makes Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon honored to become the home for Florida’s 10th Topgolf location.

“It’s very exciting for Panama City Beach. To be the 10th location for Topgolf tells you everyone sees what we already know. We live in paradise; we are the gem of the Panhandle. We continue to say what Panama City Beach is. We continue to tell our story. And now you can tell, by people spending millions of dollars investing in Panama City Beach, they see it. They understand it. They want to be part of this as well,” said Sheldon.

The Panama City Beach facility will be modeled after the Mobile, AL facility, and will come complete with an on-site minigolf course.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.