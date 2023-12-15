Wiregrass Gives Back
State superintendent says Alabama schools are on right trajectory

Superintendent Eric Mackey says the state is on the right trajectory.
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Education released its report cards for every school and school district this week. Overall, Alabama schools scored an 83, which is a B. That’s down from 84 the year before.

“Most of our schools doing really well, headed in the right direction. It’s not surprising to us that the state stayed a B score,” said Mackey

This is Alabama’s report card:

  • Academic achievement = 62
  • Academic growth = 97
  • Graduation rate = 88
  • College and career readiness = 79

“We’re looking at both graduation and CCR as nonacademic indicators that help us determine if students are ready for the next step in life,” said Mackey.

One concern according to Mackey is chronic absenteeism happening in low-income areas. Across the state, 30% of students are missing more than 10% of school per year.

“We have to make sure that we focus on these communities, not just on the schools,” said Mackey. “If they’ll get them to school, we’ll teach them. We will do our part.”

Mackey says students and young children should read every day to improve the state’s report card and their own.

