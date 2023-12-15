Skeletal remains founds, believed to be missing DeFuniak Springs woman

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A two-month long search effort for a missing DeFuniak Springs woman may have finally come to an end, as skeletal remains were located in Walton County on Thursday.

The search for 33-year-old Angela Rodriguez has went on since mid-October, when her boyfriend reported her missing after she disappeared from his John Boland Road. Multiple searches of properties near Rodriguez’s last location were done by WCSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, including efforts by the office’s newly invigorated Mounted Posse and extensive searches by cadaver dogs from Legacy K9 Search Team.

The WCSO Dive Team also conducted searches on six different bodies of water surrounding the boyfriend’s home, with no results from any of those searches.

Finally, on Thursday, WCSO expanded their search to a vacant wooded lot on Edgewood Drive, and this search is what ultimately led to the discovery of remains.

Investigators are working closely with the District One Medical Examiner’s Office to make a positive identification, but investigators believe these do belong to Rodriguez.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, Angela’s family can now begin the process of grieving,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “I applaud the unrelenting effort of our investigators to bring closure to her loved ones.”

A cause and manner of death is expected to also be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office. At the time of her disappearance, Rodriguez was known to have an extensive medical history and mental health issues, and there was significant concern for her well being due to her being without her necessary medications.

The investigation remains open at this time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.