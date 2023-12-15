Plott resigns as Carroll High head football coach

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Carroll High School head football coach Patrick Plott is stepping down from his coaching duties with the Eagles.

Coach Plott confirmed his resignation to News4 on Friday, and that he will be looking at other coaching opportunities but will continue to teach at Carroll at this time.

Plott has led the Eagles football program for four years, taking over in 2020 after Roger McDonald’s 7-year run leading Carroll. Plott brought a successful head coaching resume with him to Carroll, at the time being 86-27 in nine seasons leading programs at Aliceville (2005-07), Pickens County (2008; 2011-13), Bullock County (2009) and Greenville (2014). This included a state title won with the Pickens County Tornados in 2013.

Prior to accepting his position with the Eagles, Plott also spent time as an assistant coach at Auburn High School.

