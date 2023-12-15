Wiregrass Gives Back
Man threatens KFC worker in dispute over his firing, police say

Officers charged 36-year-old Eric Stephen Brown of Dothan with Making a Terror Threat.
Officers charged 36-year-old Eric Stephen Brown of Dothan with Making a Terror Threat.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police claim a KFC employee returned to the restaurant where management fired him. They say he wore body armor, a ski mask, and toted a handgun he used to threaten his former coworkers.

Officers charged 36-year-old Eric Stephen Brown of Dothan with Making a Terror Threat.

He was let go Thursday afternoon and left the business without incident. However, police say he returned a short time later.

In a statement, officers credited an employee for quickly locking the business, keeping Brown outside KFC’s Southside location along Ross Clark Circle at Third Avenue.

In an unrelated 2018 incident, another employee who claimed he had been owed his final paycheck for weeks went to the restaurant armed with an AR-15 rifle.

However, his trial attorneys successfully argued that Da’Nyiss Smith never threatened those at the business, and a judge issued a direct verdict of acquittal, ruling prosecutors failed to prove that Brown committed a crime.

