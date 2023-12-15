Grazing Significant Rainfall This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Another cool and quiet afternoon is in store for the Wiregrass before we see some changes as we enter the weekend. Heavier cloud cover will start slowly rolling in this evening to provide mostly cloudy skies tomorrow ahead of the low pressure system organizing in the Gulf. We’ll avoid the heaviest winds and rain this system packs as it travels towards Florida’s Big Bend and Georgia, extending only scattered shower coverage to our area Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Sunshine will quickly return Monday before another cold blast chills the Southeast next week.

TODAY – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 64°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph. 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph. 0%

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers late. High near 62°. Winds ENE at 10-15 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance early. Low: 53° High: 61° 20%

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 40° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 55° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 57° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Gale Warning until Sunday afternoon.* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 25-30 kts with frequent gusts of 35 kts. Seas offshore 7-10 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.