Gasparato talks interim coach duties

It's been exactly seven days since Jon Sumrall left the Trojans for Tulane and Greg Gasparato stepped into the leadership role.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) --

It’s been a busy seven days for the trojans and especially interim head coach Greg Gasparato.

After being named interim head coach Friday, the Trojans had some official visits over the weekend to handle.

On top of all that, Gasparato is now in charge of leading them to a bowl game win.

“I told Coach Sumrall about an hour into this thing, how much more appreciation I have for every single person in the building and what they do, because as an assistant there’s things you don’t have to deal with meals, scheduling, academics for the entire team, just things that you don’t really think about. They just kind of happen.”

Gasparato and the Trojans will play Saturday December 23 in the Birmingham Bowl against Duke. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

