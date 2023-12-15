Gasparato talks interim coach duties

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- It’s been exactly seven days since Jon Sumrall left the Troy Trojans for Tulane.

It’s been a busy seven days for the trojans and especially interim head coach Greg Gasparato.

After being named interim head coach Friday, the Trojans had some official visits over the weekend to handle.

On top of all that, Gasparato is now in charge of leading them to a bowl game win.

“I told Coach Sumrall about an hour into this thing, how much more appreciation I have for every single person in the building and what they do, because as an assistant there’s things you don’t have to deal with meals, scheduling, academics for the entire team, just things that you don’t really think about. They just kind of happen.”

Gasparato and the Trojans will play Saturday December 23 in the Birmingham Bowl against Duke. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

