A Few Showers Later Saturday

SYNOPSIS – A potent area of low pressure is forming in the Gulf of Mexico and will race to the northeast this weekend. While the center of the storm will remain safely southeast of the Wiregrass, we will see some scattered light shower activity develop during the PM hours Saturday. Look for drier, but windy weather, on Sunday, followed by a big cold blast next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Turning cloudy, scattered light PM showers. High near 64°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early showers, then mostly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Low: 54° High: 63° 10%

MON: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 57° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 61° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Gale Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-30 kts. Seas offshore 6-9 feet.

