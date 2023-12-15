Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

A Few Showers Later Saturday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A potent area of low pressure is forming in the Gulf of Mexico and will race to the northeast this weekend. While the center of the storm will remain safely southeast of the Wiregrass, we will see some scattered light shower activity develop during the PM hours Saturday. Look for drier, but windy weather, on Sunday, followed by a big cold blast next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 49°.  Winds NE at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Turning cloudy, scattered light PM showers. High near 64°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early showers, then mostly cloudy. Low near 54°.  Winds N at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Low: 54° High: 63° 10%

MON: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Sunny.  Low: 40° High: 57° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 61° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Gale Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-30 kts.  Seas offshore 6-9 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mulkey Elementary second grader Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the giving spirit...
Geneva second grader gets blanket for every kid at her school
A Houston County woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon in...
One killed in Ashford wreck involving ambulance
Source: WBRC video
Hoover woman killed after vehicle went off parking deck at Grandview Medical Center identified
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show will be coming to Panama City Beach in 2025.
Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show” set to come to Panama City Beach

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Friday, December 15, 2023
Grazing Significant Rainfall This Weekend
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Friday, December 15, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Friday, December 15, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, December 14, 2023
4Warn Weather
Tracking Weekend Rain Chances