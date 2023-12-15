City sewer project to shut down portion of busy Dothan highway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s sewer rehabilitation project will require a heavily traveled portion of Montgomery Highway to be temporarily shutdown next week.

The City of Dothan will be shutting down Montgomery Highway at the intersection of N. Park Avenue from December 18 through December 21.

To minimize impact on businesses and residents, this work will be performed at night from 8:00 pm until 6:00 am.

The map of a required detour is located above. Detour paths are as follows:

All commercial truck traffic will be detoured around the circle and up Hwy 431 (Reeves Street).

Westbound traffic will be detoured via Denton Road, Junaluska Avenue and North Cherokee Avenue.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured via Montezuma Avenue, Sioux Street and Greentree Avenue.

Construction traffic signs will be removed/covered up and traffic will be restored to normal before 6:00 am each day.

Be mindful of the crews working in the roadway and exercise caution when traveling in these areas.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.