City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission experiencing overcrowding

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Animal rescue missions in the Wiregrass are facing the same challenges this holiday season, one of them being overcrowded.

The City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission is experiencing this due to people not being able to adopt dogs. It’s staying full and has been for months.

C.H.A.R.M started to see this spike after the COVID-19 pandemic, when things began to go back to normal. One volunteer said her priority is to keep dogs fed and help in finding their fur-ever home.

“We might have an adoption, but it automatically gets filled back up. Right now we are at full capacity,” said Teresa Jennings, a volunteer at the City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission.

If you would like to adopt a new furry best friend, call 334-790-1763 and ask for Jo Geisler. You can also contact C.H.A.R.M. if you are interested in volunteering.

