Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission experiencing overcrowding

Lack of adoptions are keeping their kennels full, and it's been like this for months.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Animal rescue missions in the Wiregrass are facing the same challenges this holiday season, one of them being overcrowded.

The City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission is experiencing this due to people not being able to adopt dogs. It’s staying full and has been for months.

C.H.A.R.M started to see this spike after the COVID-19 pandemic, when things began to go back to normal. One volunteer said her priority is to keep dogs fed and help in finding their fur-ever home.

“We might have an adoption, but it automatically gets filled back up. Right now we are at full capacity,” said Teresa Jennings, a volunteer at the City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission.

If you would like to adopt a new furry best friend, call 334-790-1763 and ask for Jo Geisler. You can also contact C.H.A.R.M. if you are interested in volunteering.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of a man found dead in his Houston County home on Tuesday has now been identified.
Identity revealed of possible murder victim
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Appeals court backs ruling that 14-year-old suspected killer be tried as adult
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at Grandview Medical Center
A Houston County man was found dead in his home Tuesday, an apparent victim of murder.
Body found; Sheriff Valenza believes it’s murder

Latest News

Area donors and those involved with the On The Air Blood Drive share why they think it is...
Reasons to donate blood for the holidays
Lack of adoptions are keeping their kennels full, and it's been like this for months.
City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission experiencing overcrowding
Laura Bruce is the new CEO of the organization, with her main goal being to bring the best out...
Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass undergoing new changes
The 2023 On The Air Blood Drive is in the books, and your Hometown News Leader got to take...
2023 On The Air Blood Drive sees over 100 donations
What food did you order delivery the most this year? Tell us in the comments!
What's Trending?: Christmas Down Under & 2023 Grubhub trends