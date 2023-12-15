Wiregrass Gives Back
CDC: Alabama ranked ‘high’ for respiratory illnesses

By James Giles
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is among the top states for respiratory illnesses. The CDC ranks our state in the ‘high’ category, and experts say we’re seeing more people go to the emergency room for flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield says what we’re seeing is a little bit less than what we saw last year, but he says the concern comes in when you factor in the health care system.

He says there are a limited number of hospital beds and ER beds. The worry is when these respiratory diseases start to go up, it can overwhelm the healthcare system which impacts other areas.

He says the state and the CDC is watching flu, RSV, and COVID numbers closely. The CDC projects flu and RSV numbers might be trending down, but there’s uncertainty. Stubblefield says, when it comes to COVID, they just don’t know.

“With these three we do have vaccines. And vaccines are a layer of strategy that can prevent you from getting sick. The other layers can be things like increasing ventilation, staying home if you’re sick and being tested and treated if you do come down with one of these, as well as just practicing good respiratory hygiene,” said Stubblefield.

