Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass undergoing new changes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass is under new management.

Phillip Gilley, the former chief executive officer of the organization, said he is taking a step back and has appointed someone new.

“Her name was on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club Ozark. She has a passion for helping kids,” Gilley said.

That woman, new CEO Laura Bruce, has been working with children for years. Bruce’s main goal is to bring the best out of those children.

“I can’t even put.. I’m still in awe of this opportunity. It took me back to my childhood growing up in Brooklyn. We didn’t have a Boys and Girls Club, but we had a center,” Bruce said.

Bruce said she wants to pick up where Gilley left off and continue being a helping hand with the children. She plans to bring back programs kids used to know and love.

“One of the things that I would like to get back to is literacy and the writers. We have such talented children,” Bruce said.

She also plans to add new additions.

“We have some actors and actresses too. Tapping into the arts with these students, I would like to see more of that,” Bruce expressed.

Bruce is ready to conquer this role and cannot wait to help the children of the Wiregrass.

“That’s how I lead, by serving. You are serving. And that’s what you have to keep in mind. It’s about them, not me,” Bruce expressed.

