Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass undergoing new changes

Laura Bruce is the new CEO of the organization, with her main goal being to bring the best out of those children.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass is under new management.

Phillip Gilley, the former chief executive officer of the organization, said he is taking a step back and has appointed someone new.

“Her name was on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club Ozark. She has a passion for helping kids,” Gilley said.

That woman, new CEO Laura Bruce, has been working with children for years. Bruce’s main goal is to bring the best out of those children.

“I can’t even put.. I’m still in awe of this opportunity. It took me back to my childhood growing up in Brooklyn. We didn’t have a Boys and Girls Club, but we had a center,” Bruce said.

Bruce said she wants to pick up where Gilley left off and continue being a helping hand with the children. She plans to bring back programs kids used to know and love.

“One of the things that I would like to get back to is literacy and the writers. We have such talented children,” Bruce said.

She also plans to add new additions.

“We have some actors and actresses too. Tapping into the arts with these students, I would like to see more of that,” Bruce expressed.

Bruce is ready to conquer this role and cannot wait to help the children of the Wiregrass.

“That’s how I lead, by serving. You are serving. And that’s what you have to keep in mind. It’s about them, not me,” Bruce expressed.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of a man found dead in his Houston County home on Tuesday has now been identified.
Identity revealed of possible murder victim
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is charged with two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Appeals court backs ruling that 14-year-old suspected killer be tried as adult
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at Grandview Medical Center
A Houston County man was found dead in his home Tuesday, an apparent victim of murder.
Body found; Sheriff Valenza believes it’s murder

Latest News

Area donors and those involved with the On The Air Blood Drive share why they think it is...
Reasons to donate blood for the holidays
The 2023 On The Air Blood Drive is in the books, and your Hometown News Leader got to take...
2023 On The Air Blood Drive sees over 100 donations
Mulkey Elementary second grader Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the giving spirit...
Geneva second grader gets blanket for every kid at her school
The nonprofit was able to reach their 400 sponsors goal.
SARCOA completes annual 'Santa for Seniors' initiative