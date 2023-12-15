Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Alabama Public Library Service launches form for book appropriateness concerns

Today the Alabama Public Library Service postponed a vote to disaffiliate from the American...
Today the Alabama Public Library Service postponed a vote to disaffiliate from the American Library Association. The ALA is a librarian professional development organization that recently has been under fire in Alabama.(N/A)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Public Library Service launched its book content review form this week. People can submit titles found in their local library that they are concerned about.

The APLS voted in September to create the form originally recommended by member and Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl.

Alabamians concerned about the appropriateness of children’s books can submit titles to the Alabama Public Library Service for review.

APLS does not have the authority to remove books from Alabama’s public library shelves. The agency will put valid submissions on a spreadsheet only librarians can view.

The list is designed to guide librarians in their decisions regarding adding books to their collections.

“If they really want to change the things, the only way they can really change their collection is to go through their local public library to change it. All we are doing is having the list,” said APLS Director Nany Pack. “We’ll track it and see how many people actually use the list, librarian-wise.”

Pack said there have been three submissions since the form launched Thursday. None were filled out correctly.

APLS will evaluate the effectiveness of the form for at least six months.

The form is available on the APLS website.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mulkey Elementary second grader Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the giving spirit...
Geneva second grader gets blanket for every kid at her school
A Houston County woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon in...
One killed in Ashford wreck involving ambulance
Source: WBRC video
Hoover woman killed after vehicle went off parking deck at Grandview Medical Center identified
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
The Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show will be coming to Panama City Beach in 2025.
Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show” set to come to Panama City Beach

Latest News

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins retires after 24 years
Eufaula Police Chief announces Retirement after 24 years in law enforcement.
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury awards $148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani’s 2020 vote lies
Need a last minute gift? Why not make one! Join in on the holiday crafting fun December 16 in...
Talking Christmas community craft night in Dothan
Detour route for December 18 through 21 sewer rehabilitation work.
City sewer project to shut down portion of busy Dothan highway