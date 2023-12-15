2023 On The Air Blood Drive sees over 100 donations

(WTVY) - The 2023 On The Air Blood Drive is in the books, and your Hometown News Leader got to take home bragging rights this year while also helping out once again with the annual holiday cause to save lives.

News4 brought live coverage from both Dothan and Enterprise as community members, and even WTVY staff, donated to a great cause.

The drive has for years doubled as a friendly competition to see who can get the most donors, with WTVY News4 and our friends at 99.7 WOOF-FM Radio battling it out for a third consecutive years.

After two straight wins from WOOF, WTVY won this year’s competition by 1 donor!

Of the 131 people total who registered to donate today, 116 of those were able to donate blood, including 9 platelet donors and 6 2RBC blood donations. Those platelet and 2RBC donations are ones that hospitals are in desperate need of, according to LifeSouth district coordinator Melinda Hinds.

While there is always a competitive aspect to the drive, the reason for this initiative is so much deeper, especially for some of the donors we heard from today.

We just again want to extend a big THANK YOU to the viewers, listeners and other members of the community who came out and donated today, and we also want to thank our great partners that we couldn’t do this blood drive without: WOOF-FM, Murphy Family Restaurants, and of course Lifesouth Community Blood Centers.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.