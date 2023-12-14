Tracking Weekend Rain Chances

SYNOPSIS – A mix of sun and clouds is on the way for Friday before cloudiness thickens on Saturday. We’ll be watching the development of an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that may spread showers into the Wiregrass for the PM period Saturday, lasting into Saturday night. We’ll begin to turn drier on Sunday, with cold air on the way for next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 44°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 64°. Winds NE at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds NE at 10 mph.

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered PM showers. Low: 49° High: 62° 60%

SUN: Early showers possible, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 61° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 62° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 57° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 57° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 30° High: 59° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– *Gale Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20-30 kts. Seas offshore 7-10 feet.

