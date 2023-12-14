Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.

Back pay is the difference between what an employee was paid and what they actually earned.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed money from their bosses in back wages.

This is money that hard-working Georgians have already worked for.

Back pay is the difference between what an employee was paid and what they actually earned.

In Georgia, the U.S. Department of Labor says more than 7,000 people are owed wages they never got, totaling over $2.2 million.

In Atlanta, nearly a thousand people are owed back pay, adding up to more than $350,000.

Other cities like Alpharetta, Buford and Decatur have claims in the tens of thousands.

This could be things like overtime or not being paid the correct wage.

The U.S. Department of Labor has a whole division to find these cases and investigate and track down people who are owed money.

You can check if you are owed wages.

That money is held for three years as the U.S. Department of Labor works to find people.

To find out if you are owed back wages, click here. While on the website, you can start by searching for the name of your employer and then followed by your information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Houston County man was found dead in his home Tuesday, an apparent victim of murder.
Body found; Sheriff Valenza believes it’s murder
The identity of a man found dead in his Houston County home on Tuesday has now been identified.
Identity revealed of possible murder victim
Keith Skakur Helms has been jailed since his arrest last spring on charges related to the...
Suspected Dothan mall shooter faces murder charge
A two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a Eufaula man.
Eufaula man dead after two-vehicle crash
One dead in Henry County fire

Latest News

The organization is starting the new year with a fresh perspective and a lot of excitement for...
Significant changes coming to the Fostering Hope ministry
A national group estimates there are 3,400 Alabamians who are homeless on a given night.
ARCH working with Coffee County Service Agencies to prepare for homeless count
Which Christmas songs do you find the most annoying? Tell us in the comments!
What's Trending?: A 3 and a half year tour & Most annoying Christmas songs
The organization is starting the new year with a fresh perspective and a lot of excitement for...
Changes coming to Fostering Hope ministry
A national group estimates there are 3,400 Alabamians who are homeless on a given night.
Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless, Coffee County preparing for homeless count