Staying Dry and Comfortable

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zack Webster
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Dry and comfortable days with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 60s are expected to continue as we close out the work week. Confidence is starting to increase that we’ll see some scattered showers Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, then we’ll clear out and turn a couple of degrees cooler into early next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. High near 64°. Winds ENE at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear with primarily high clouds. Low near 42°. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 64°. Winds ENE at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Scattered showers develop late. Low: 47° High: 62° 40% PM

SUN: Scattered morning showers, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low: 53° High: 61° 40% AM

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 43° High: 60°

TUE: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 38° High: 59°

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 60°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Gale Warning until Saturday afternoon.* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 25-30 kts with frequent gusts of 35 kts. Seas offshore 6-8 feet.

