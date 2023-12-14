Significant changes coming to the Fostering Hope ministry

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Fostering Hope is making big changes ahead of the new year.

That includes a new name and new leadership.

“There will be a new name. So, the new name is City Hope. Continuing to bring hope to our city and pairing up with City Church, we felt it was a fitting name,” Courtney Martin, the new executive director said.

Martin’s dedication to foster families goes back years. She previously served as assistant director for the nonprofit.

Martin says she is blessed to be a part of this transition, and excited to bring two passions of her’s together.

The ministry is merging with the City Church in Dothan where Martin and her husband serve as lead pastors.

“I am honored and humbled at the same time... So, transitioning to City Church is going to be a great thing because the people are excited and just love on people,” Martin said.

The transition will eventually come with a location change. The goal is to eventually move to Dothan which will move the ministry closer to the church.

Despite the changes, Martin assures that the mission will remain the same.

“Foster parents will still be able to come and get everything they need, the kids will still be taken care of, and we still keep going along with business as usual,” Martin said about the future.

Martin added that she is encouraged by the continued support support and positivity surrounding this change.

