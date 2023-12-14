Wiregrass Gives Back
Police file new charges against this suspected killer of 17-year-old

Minh Nguyen
Minh Nguyen(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Minh Thanh Nguyen faces more severe charges as an investigation into the alleged beating of a 17-year-old girl continues to unfold.

Prosecutors and investigators charged him Wednesday with Capital Murder related to Duong Thi Thuy Troung’s death on Saturday.

In a statement, police said an autopsy revealed Troung had been raped and personal property was missing from her bedroom.

Troung died at a Dothan hospital after paramedics rushed her from her mother’s Hartford Highway home.

Nguyen, 54, previously dated the victim’s mother, police sources told News4.

Other sources say he had faced violent crime charges in other states.

In Dothan, authorities charged him with two Capital Murder counts—one each for Rape and Burglary—which Alabama laws allow.

Unlike felony murder, there is seldom a bond set in Capital cases.

